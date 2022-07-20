Area school districts introducing new security measures

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) - Two local school districts will have increased security measures next school year.
The Wausau and Wisconsin Rapids school districts are both investing into increased safety for students and staff.
Lincoln High School in Wisconsin Rapids has been undergoing renovations since March, and will now only have one entry point into the school. Students will need to buzz in and out of the office before being able to access any other part of the building.
Associate Principal Steve Thayer says student safety was a major focal point within the project.
"That way we know exactly who is coming in and out of the building all day, every day. We also know exactly what their business is in the school," Thayer said.
The new entrance will require students who park in the student parking lot to walk roughly a block, instead of a side entrance closest to the lot, which was previously used by most students.
Superintendent Craig Broeren says students and faculty's safety is the highest priority.
"We recognize and feel for kids that have to make some modifications, but on the same end, its a small price to pay for what is hopefully a more secure building," Boeren said.
Last February the Wausau School District the school district passed a referendum that will allocate $25 million towards safety and security.
Along with improving the process of bringing guests in and out of the building, the district is hiring a firm to ensure their taking proper steps to be as safe as possible.
Bob Tess, Chief of Finance and Business Services Officer for the Wausau School District, said they also are investing to upgrade security and camera systems, as well as digital mass communication methods for students.
"We certainly want to give the families in our community the confidence that their children are learning in the safest environment possible," Tess said.
Both districts expect the new security measures in place by the start of the school year, while Lincoln High School expects all renovations to be completed by December.