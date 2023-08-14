Consistency is key for children's sleep schedules

WISCONSIN (WAOW) — A good night’s sleep does wonders for growing kids, aside from just avoiding early morning crabbiness.
Pediatricians said kids who do not get enough sleep are more likely to develop serious health issues including mood swings, obesity and depression.
That’s why setting a schedule now and sticking to it is key.
"We encourage families to go to bed the same time every night,” said Aspirus Health Pediatrician Dr. Kylene Draeger. “Never staying up more than an hour later, which is really hard on the weekends, but a lot of parents will have issues getting back to bed Sunday night, Monday night if we've let our kids stay up really late."
As hard as it sounds, do your best to keep phones and other tech out of the bedroom.
"Trying to turn off screens an hour or two before bed, that allows your body to get used to, 'okay it's dark outside' preparing yourself to go to bed as well as taking away the distractions," Draeger said.
Another piece of advice: give kids, especially the younger ones, options.
Letting them pick out the book you read to them or the bedtime story you tell gives them extra motivation to get ready for bed.
"We had several books we would pick out and I would let them make the choice of, 'Okay, which one do you want to read?' and then my other child was like, 'Well I want to read one!’ so I would [say] 'Okay, which one do you want to read?'” said Childcaring, Inc. Executive Director Kelly Borchardt. “It was always a minimum of two stories."
As hard as the adjustment might be, it does not have to start all at once.
There are a few weeks until school starts and until then, experts recommend moving bed time up a few minutes every night to make the transition smoother.
Parents do not have to worry about their teenagers’ sleep as much as younger children. While a good sleep routine is important, teens only require about eight to 10 hours of sleep a day while younger kids need anywhere between nine to 13 hours.