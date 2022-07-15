School supply drives underway across central Wisconsin

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- It might be the middle of summer, but organizations across the area are asking for school supplies.
Marathon County's "Fill a Backpack, Fill a Need" (FABFAN) program is most in need of durable backpacks and many typical school supplies like notebooks, pencils, and glue.
If you are not able to donate physical supplies, several locations like Prevail Bank in Wausau are accepting donations of money.
"To do what we can to help them start that first day of school with the tools they need and not to come into the classroom anxious, fearful, and if we can take this one thing off their shoulders, by all means, please help us do it," said Kristina Barbier, the chair of the FABFAN program in Marathon County.
AbbyBank, Cloverbelt Credit Union, Connexus Credit Union, Health in Motion, Innovative Health, J & D Tube Benders, Inc., and Peoples State Bank are also collection sites.
Prevail Bank will be taking donations until July 25 and will also be contributing to the collection. The bank will have more drives at its other central Wisconsin locations through the next month.