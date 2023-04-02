Bail referendums on the ballot

WISCONSIN -- (WAOW) Candidates for Supreme Court won't be the only ones on the state-wide ballot this Election Day, a two-question referendum will also be brought before Wisconsin voters.
The referendum was proposed by Republicans and some Democrats in the state legislature, and looks to change the language surrounding how the court imposes bail, as well as expand the use of cash bail to keep those accused in jail before their trials.
Portage County District Attorney Cass Cousins said, "I support both of these ballot measures, I think they're both good and appropriate, I do think, employed by circuit courts that it will benefit public safety."
Cousins said that he believes the referendums would make good additions to the state constitution, saying, "Speaking at least for my county, and my experiences with the judges here, the sense I have is that this is going to give clarity to the court in terms of what the legal basis is for bail."
But not everyone in the legal community thinks the referendums are a good idea. Patrick Cafferty, a defense attorney out of Racine, said, "It really is more of a political agenda, it's more of the legislature attempting to dictate to circuit court judges how they should do their jobs."
Cafferty adding that the referendums would only make things worse for those awaiting trial, saying, "Cash bail does disproportionately affect people who don't have money."
Voters will be given the opportunity to vote "yes" or "no" on both of the referendums, and polls will be open from 7:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m. on Election Day.