Baldwin visits agriculture facility

STRATFORD, Wis. -- (WAOW) Senator Tammy Baldwin paid a visit to an area agriculture facility to promote new funding for the industry.
The senator met with officials from UW Madison and their facility in Stratford to talk about the importance of funding for the school's Wisconsin Rural Partnership program, and how crucial it is that farms receive adequate funding.
Senator Baldwin said, "We rely on our farmers, our ranchers, our producers, to put food on our tables, and we need to ensure that they have a myriad of tools that they need to weather the storms and keep their farms up and running."
Baldwin also said that it's important for smaller farms to stay open in order to keep the market competitive.