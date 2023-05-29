 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...ELEVATED FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS CONTINUE THROUGH WEDNESDAY...

Very dry conditions, with relative humidity falling into the
18 to 30 percent range, will result in elevated wildfire
potential this afternoon and Wednesday afternoon. The areas of
greatest concern are the sandy soil regions of northern and
central Wisconsin. Persistent dry weather over the past week and a
half has caused an increase in fire activity in recent days.

Residents are urged to be careful with any activities that could
potentially lead to a wildland fire. Campfires, outdoor grills,
smoking materials, chain saws, fireworks, and all-terrain
vehicles all have the potential to throw a spark and ignite a
fire. Avoid outdoor burning.

Visit the Wisconsin DNR website at
https://apps.dnr.wi.gov/wisburn/#/BurnRestrictions and click on
the appropriate county to view current burning restrictions.

Banners hung to honor Portage County soldiers

  • Updated
  • 0
mem pic
Veonna King

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) - The Hometown Heroes Banner Program decided to honor veterans from Stevens Point and Plover. 

The event took place at the Pfiffner Park band shell on May 29. 

They hung some of the 30 banners honoring veterans that were mentioned in the program. 

One of the event organizers says its important to have events like this for the community. 

"There are so many that local areas neighbors, co-workers, that people didn't know served," said Barbara Mccloy, the program organizer. 

The event had over 100 community members in attendance.

There was also law enforcement, and an auxiliary band showing up in remembrance. 

