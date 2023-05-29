Banners hung to honor Portage County soldiers

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) - The Hometown Heroes Banner Program decided to honor veterans from Stevens Point and Plover.
The event took place at the Pfiffner Park band shell on May 29.
They hung some of the 30 banners honoring veterans that were mentioned in the program.
One of the event organizers says its important to have events like this for the community.
"There are so many that local areas neighbors, co-workers, that people didn't know served," said Barbara Mccloy, the program organizer.
The event had over 100 community members in attendance.
There was also law enforcement, and an auxiliary band showing up in remembrance.