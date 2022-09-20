Bantr Aims to Replace Waterpark

Eighteen years ago, the Logger's Landing indoor water park opened its doors and soon became a popular vacation spot during both the summer and winter months. But last March, it closed its doors indefinitely.
Since then, Bantr has been looking at replacement options for where the water park once stood. Nick Ockwig of the Wausau/Central Wisconsin Visitor's Bureau added his input on what could possibly be going there.
"Short-term, all kinds of stuff. It could continue as a hotel, there's been rumors of adding a conference space to it and opening it up for more meeting space. There was talk back in the day of a movie theater, maybe indoor miniature golf."
Bantr has not yet said what they plan to do with the location and did not respond to our request for comment, but construction is underway.