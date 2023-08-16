 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...UPDATED AIR QUALITY ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT
FRIDAY...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has updated the Air
Quality Advisory for Fine Particles which will now remain in
effect until 11:00 PM CDT tonight. This advisory affects people
living in the following counties: Brown, Calumet, Door, Florence,
Forest, Kewaunee, Langlade, Lincoln, Manitowoc, Marathon,
Marinette, Menominee, Oconto, Oneida, Outagamie, Portage, Shawano,
Vilas, Waupaca, Waushara, Winnebago, Wood.

Canadian wildfire smoke has remained evident across Wisconsin
today. However, surface concentrations continue to be lower than
initially anticipated. Southerly winds will increase in magnitude
tonight into tomorrow, preventing additional transport of smoke
into Wisconsin from the north. Concerns for smoke- enhanced ozone
have also decreased with the lower levels of observed smoke. The
advisory will be cancelled at 11 PM CDT tonight. People with heart
or lung disease, older adults, and children should still reduce
prolonged or heavy exertion if possible.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

‘Barbie’ tops ‘The Dark Knight’ to become Warner Bros.’ biggest movie ever at the American box office

Margot Robbie as Barbie and Ryan Gosling as Ken in Warner Bros. Pictures' "Barbie."

 Atsushi Nishijima//Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.

New York (CNN) — “Barbie,” which has broken numerous box office records since its July 21 opening, just broke another.

The Greta Gerwig-directed film about the iconic doll, is now Warner Bros.’ highest-grossing domestic release, beating the former title holder, the 2008 film “The Dark Knight.” As of Tuesday, “Barbie” has made $537.4 million at the US box office, surpassing the haul of director Christopher Nolan’s Batman blockbuster, “The Dark Knight,” which amassed $536 million.

Warner Bros. Discovery, which also owns CNN, announced Wednesday that “Barbie” had also crossed the $1.2 billion mark globally, after hitting the $1 billion milestone less than two weeks ago — a feat achieved only by about 50 films in history, adjusted for inflation, Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst at Comscore, previously told CNN. It also placed Gerwig as the highest-grossing woman movie director in history.

The comedy raked in a stunning $155 million domestically in its opening weekend. Even as “Pink Fever” slowed in the last week, “Barbie” is estimated to have earned $33.7 million this past weekend to maintain its strong hold on the theaters.

Part of its success can be attributed to the pop culture phenomenon dubbed “Barbenheimer,” a mashup of “Barbie” with the period film “Oppenheimer,” ironically also directed by Christopher Nolan, which drew moviegoers to challenge themselves by seeing both films in succession.

The movie also remains on track to surpass Universal Picture’s “The Super Mario Bros. Movie,” which has made $574.2 million at the US box office since its April 5 release.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.