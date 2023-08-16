‘Barbie’ tops ‘The Dark Knight’ to become Warner Bros.’ biggest movie ever at the American box office

Weather Alert

...UPDATED AIR QUALITY ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT FRIDAY... The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has updated the Air Quality Advisory for Fine Particles which will now remain in effect until 11:00 PM CDT tonight. This advisory affects people living in the following counties: Brown, Calumet, Door, Florence, Forest, Kewaunee, Langlade, Lincoln, Manitowoc, Marathon, Marinette, Menominee, Oconto, Oneida, Outagamie, Portage, Shawano, Vilas, Waupaca, Waushara, Winnebago, Wood. Canadian wildfire smoke has remained evident across Wisconsin today. However, surface concentrations continue to be lower than initially anticipated. Southerly winds will increase in magnitude tonight into tomorrow, preventing additional transport of smoke into Wisconsin from the north. Concerns for smoke- enhanced ozone have also decreased with the lower levels of observed smoke. The advisory will be cancelled at 11 PM CDT tonight. People with heart or lung disease, older adults, and children should still reduce prolonged or heavy exertion if possible. For more information on current air quality, please see: https://airquality.wi.gov