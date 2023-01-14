Basket Raffle Fundraiser to be Held at Aqualand Ale House

BOULDER JUNCTION, Wis. (WAOW) - The Town of Boulder Junction’s Town Park Board and Playground Committee are announcing a “Basket Raffle Fundraiser” on Saturday, February 4, 2023 from 3-8PM to be held at Aqualand Ale House in Boulder Junction.
Breanna Miner, Aqualand owner along with her husband, Taylor, said, “Aqualand had been looking for a way to help support the final stages of the playground fundraising effort. We enthusiastically support this fundraiser!”
The committee is currently looking for donations and raffle baskets from businesses throughout the Vilas County area. Basket donations drop off locations are: Acorn Lodge in Boulder Junction or Achilles Foot & amp Ankle Clinic in Woodruff. You can contact them at 317-797-1779 for raffle questions.