Bat being tested for rabies after attacking woman

MARION, Wis. -- (WAOW) After being attacked by a potentially-rabid bat, Emily Arndt headed to the hospital, where she ended up being the leading expert in the room.
When she was drying off after a shower, she said she unrolled her towel, and the bat landed on her hand before scratching her arm.
Arndt said, "So I saw the bat, knew that I had a potential exposure, saw a scratch on my arm, and knew what I had to do, quickly hop back in the shower, wash it off with soap and water, and then took care of the bat."
But due to her experience as a veterinary technician, she knew exactly what to do. Since rabies is not very common in Wisconsin, she ended up knowing more than the doctors, she has previously seen rabid animals while working in Africa.
Arndt added, "The doctor came in, he didn't know if they tested it there, I said no it needs to go down to the State Lab of Hygiene, he wasn't sure exactly what I needed. He left, I probably sat there for about 30 minutes while he did his research until he came back in."
She said if you believe you've been exposed to rabies, wash the area of your body where the bite happened, and try to preserve the animal as best as possible so it can be tested.
She also said to not take any chances, since the smallest scratch could lead to an exposure that is fatal if not treated.