Battery Project coming to Saratoga next year

SARATOGA, Wis. (WAOW) — Alliant Energy got approval last week to build what they call, "the Battery Project" on a field next to their Solar Project they built last year.
That project powers over 40,000 homes. This new addition will double that.
"This is just yet another advancement of our purpose driven strategy around serving our customers and building stronger communities," said Alliant Energy Assistant Vice President of Resource Development Ben Lipari. "The town of Saratoga has been a fantastic partner. The community has been a fantastic partner."
The Battery Project will work in tandem with the Solar Project.
"You're gonna get energy from the sun when the sun is shining," said Lipari. "Now when you couple that with the battery storage technology, you've stored some of that solar energy and then you can more broadly use that energy through the battery storage system itself."
It's all part of a larger initiative by the company to move away from coal into more environmentally friendly energy.
"Really you need to think about these projects as contributing to an aggregate portfolio that will then replace some of the larger, more traditional coal fired facilities that we've been operating for a number of decades now," said Lipari.
Over 40 jobs are expected to be created with some of those being permanent as well.
Alliant said they expect the project to be finished by the end of 2024.