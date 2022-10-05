BBB: Beware of flood damaged cars on the market

(WAOW) -- With the hurricane leaving behind plenty of damage in Florida, the Better Business Bureau wants to warn you about a scam that could make its way to Wisconsin.
Prices for new and used cars are on the rise, and it can be tempting to jump on any deal you can find. But a cheap and seemingly good quality vehicle could be hiding some flooding damage.
These kinds of scams usually happen after natural disasters. Scammers will refurbish and resell damaged cars from floods and ship them far away from the original disaster location.
You may be fooled by nice carpeting and upholstery, and a bargain price, but mechanical problems from the flooding damage could resurface years down the line. It means you could be left with few options.
"Scammers may take advantage of the fact that there are going to be a lot of flood damaged cars hitting the market especially in parts of the country that haven't been affected by floods," said Susan Bach, Regional Director of the Better Business Bureau of Northeastern Wisconsin.
Before you purchase a used car, research the dealer and ask to see a title or a vehicle history. Check the dashboard, interiors and electronics.
If you're still unsure, have a trusted mechanic do an inspection before you buy the car.