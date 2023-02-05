BBB Warns of Super Bowl Ticket Scams

WISCONSIN -- (WAOW) With the Super Bowl just one week away, scammers may be looking to score big at your expense.
Whether you're rooting for the Chiefs, or the Eagles, or are just a fan of the game, Super Bowl tickets area a hot ticket item, and ticket scammers know that as well, running multiple schemes to try to "intercept" your money.
The Better Business Bureau preaching caution for ticket buyers ahead of the big game. Lisa Schiller, a spokeswoman for the BBB, said, "If you make the purchase online, you wanna look for the lock symbol in the web address to indicate that there's a secure purchasing system, and then don't click through from emails or online ads."
Schiller also recommends buying tickers directly from the vendor and saving them to your mobile wallet if you have a smartphone.