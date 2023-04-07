 Skip to main content
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM
CDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 2 and 5
inches with isolated amounts up to 6 to 8 inches possible. Ice
accumulations around a light glaze possible as the snow ends.

* WHERE...Marathon, Portage, Menominee, Shawano, and Waupaca
Counties.

* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 9 AM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Snowy and slippery road conditions, especially on
untreated or secondary roads. Rapidly changing visibility over
short distances.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This snow will fall in a very narrow strip;
therefore, amounts will vary greatly across short distances north
and south. The area most likely to be impacted is along the
Highway 29 corridor.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.

&&

Bears waking up from hibernation

WISCONSIN -- (WAOW) As winter comes to an end, so does hibernation for bears, leading to more encounters with humans.

Bears across Wisconsin will soon be waking up from their winter's-long nap - and the first thing on their minds, will be food, and common household items like trash and bird food, might be at the top of the menu. Wildlife officials advising residents to take action now, before encounters with bears start to increase. 

Mark Naniot, the director of rehabilitation at Wild Instincts in Rhinelander, said, "You may wanna take down your bird feeders for a few weeks, be mindful of grills, trash cans that might have scents in there that they want to get into, if you feed pets outside, dogs or cats, make sure that that's not out there as well."

Naniot also says to scream and clap your hands if you see a bear in the wild, and it will most likely scare it away, and to call your local wildlife center if you see a bear that may be sick or injured. 

