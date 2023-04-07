Bears waking up from hibernation

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM CDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 2 and 5 inches with isolated amounts up to 6 to 8 inches possible. Ice accumulations around a light glaze possible as the snow ends. * WHERE...Marathon, Portage, Menominee, Shawano, and Waupaca Counties. * WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 9 AM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Snowy and slippery road conditions, especially on untreated or secondary roads. Rapidly changing visibility over short distances. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This snow will fall in a very narrow strip; therefore, amounts will vary greatly across short distances north and south. The area most likely to be impacted is along the Highway 29 corridor. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&