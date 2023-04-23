 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Michigan...Wisconsin...

Menominee River near McAllister affecting Menominee and Marinette
Counties.

Wisconsin River below Wausau affecting Marathon County.

Wolf River at New London affecting Waupaca, Outagamie and
Winnebago Counties.

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...

Wolf River near Shiocton affecting Waupaca, Outagamie and Shawano
Counties.

For the Menominee River...including Twin Falls Dam-Iron Mountain,
Florence, Vulcan, Niagara, Pembine, Menominee River at White Rapids
Dam, Koss, McAllister...Minor flooding is forecast.
For the Lower Wolf River...including Shiocton, New London, Lake
Poygan...Minor flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued Monday afternoon.

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring.

* WHERE...Wisconsin River below Wausau.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 1167.0 feet, Water approaches buildings in DC Everest
Park and Oak Island Park.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:10 PM CDT Sunday the stage was 1167.3 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:10 PM CDT Sunday was 1167.5 feet.
- Forecast...No forecast is available for this location.
- Flood stage is 1167.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

'Beautiful lioness' spotted in Chad's Sena Oura National Park for first time in almost 20 years

A remote camera captured an image of a lioness in Sena Oura National Park, along Chad's border with Cameroon.

 Wildlife Conservation Society/Government of Chad

After a two-decade absence, at least one lion has returned to Chad's Sena Oura National Park.

An image of a "muscular female lion" in the park was captured by a remote camera in February, according to a news release from the Wildlife Conservation Society, which released the image on Thursday in collaboration with the government of Chad.

Lions haven't been spotted in the park for almost 20 years, says the news release. The conservationists who released the image described the big cat as "a beautiful lioness, in her prime and clearly in great health" in the release.

Lions are considered extinct in Sena Oura, located near Chad's border with Cameroon, by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature.

The border region between Chad and Cameroon "saw a period of ruthless, organized poaching more than a decade ago, but has since benefited from a very strong commitment to conservation by the governments of both Cameroon and Chad," the Wildlife Conservation Society said in the news release.

"This has produced better protection of the national parks and wildlife populations are now starting to recover," it added.

Lions are categorized as "Vulnerable" by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature, with between 23,000 and 39,000 of the big cats left in the wild. Their populations are especially "small and fragmented" in west and central Africa, according to the Wildlife Conservation Society. Killing by humans, habitat loss, and the loss of their prey have all contributed to the population's decline.

