Beer & Bacon Fest returns to Wausau

WAUSAU Wis. (WAOW) - Wausau's Beer & Bacon Fest returned to Fern Island Park.
Hundreds of hungry and thirsty festival goers showed out to the event, and over 20 vendors took place in the festivities along with live music.
There was a quick rain shower, most stuck through it, had a good time, and were blown away by the food and drinks.
"I'm going to have to go with the Milwaukee Burger Company chicken nuggets they were handing out. Oh man, that was good," said Graham Kjelland, from Milwaukee.
"I just want to give a shoutout to everyone that stood in the rain without a tent. That was pretty admirable," said Reece Bridson, festival goer.
There were plenty of people that traveled out of town or out of state to make sure they made it for the festival.