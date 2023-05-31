Behind the Scenes: Prepping for the U.S. Senior Open broadcast

Stevens Point, Wis. (WAOW) -- When the U.S. Senior Open kicks off at SentryWorld in Stevens Point, many across the country will be getting their first look at the course.
In fact, because they've never hosted a major on the Champions Tour, most of the players and broadcasters won't be so familiar with it either.
This week, Mark Rolfing, who's part of NBC's golf team that'll cover the tournament, made a visit to the course to get an up-close and personal look.
"What we're trying to do is come up with some analytics and how the course is going to play," he said. "So being able to kinda judge how these holes are gonna play and what they're gonna do is difficult."
Sentry's Director of Golf served as Mark's pro for the day, hitting shots that he might see tournament weekend.
It gave Mark a chance to see the course from a different vantage point then he'll see during the tournament.
"If you were looking at it from a tower, looking down in that grass, you might think it's not that hard. But getting out here today, I'm getting the sense for how difficult this is," he said.
Mark spent time on four different holes, which was more than enough to leave him impressed with the course, and the area.
"This is a surprise. I've been here to Stevens Point a few times. Grew up in Northern Illinois. I knew it was good, but had no idea it was this good," he said.
Mark and the rest of the crew will be back at the end of June. The U.S. Senior Open kicks off June 29th.
If you need tickets, visit ussenioropen.com.