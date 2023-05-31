 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for Ozone, which will remain in effect until
11:00 PM CDT tonight. This advisory affects people living in the
following counties: Brown, Calumet, Door, Florence, Forest,
Kewaunee, Langlade, Lincoln, Manitowoc, Marathon, Marinette,
Menominee, Oconto, Oneida, Outagamie, Portage, Shawano, Vilas,
Waupaca, Waushara, Winnebago, Wood.

Due to meteorological conditions conducive to ozone production,
the air quality index is expected to reach the UNHEALTHY FOR
SENSITIVE GROUPS level. People with lung disease (such as
asthma), children, older adults, and people who are active
outdoors (including outdoor workers) should reduce prolonged or
heavy outdoor exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Behind the Scenes: Prepping for the U.S. Senior Open broadcast

  • Updated
  • 0
mark 3.jpg

Stevens Point, Wis. (WAOW) -- When the U.S. Senior Open kicks off at SentryWorld in Stevens Point, many across the country will be getting their first look at the course.

In fact, because they've never hosted a major on the Champions Tour, most of the players and broadcasters won't be so familiar with it either.

mark 1.jpg

This week, Mark Rolfing, who's part of NBC's golf team that'll cover the tournament, made a visit to the course to get an up-close and personal look.

"What we're trying to do is come up with some analytics  and how the course is going to play," he said. "So being able to kinda judge how these holes are gonna play and what they're gonna do is difficult."

Sentry's Director of Golf served as Mark's pro for the day, hitting shots that he might see tournament weekend.

It gave Mark a chance to see the course from a different vantage point then he'll see during the tournament.

mark 2.jpg

 "If you were looking at it from a tower, looking down in that grass, you might think it's not that hard. But getting out here today, I'm getting the sense for how difficult this is," he said.

Mark spent time on four different holes, which was more than enough to leave him impressed with the course, and the area.

"This is a surprise. I've been here to Stevens Point a few times. Grew up in Northern Illinois. I knew it was good, but had no idea it was this good," he said.

Mark and the rest of the crew will be back at the end of June. The U.S. Senior Open kicks off June 29th.

If you need tickets, visit ussenioropen.com.

Have any story ideas? You can send them to bhanson@waow.com 

