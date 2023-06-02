Beloved Wisconsin Rapids bus driver retires

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. -- (WAOW) Carol Berna has been a bus driver in Wisconsin Rapids for 32 years, and now, she took her last ride as a full-time driver.
It started off like any other day for Berna, she picked up her kids from Grant Elementary, who were celebrating their last day of school, and took them home, receiving plenty of hugs and flowers along the way. Now, taking a little time to look in life's rear-view mirror.
Berna said, "So I was only gonna do it for a year. One year went to two, two went to three, then all of a sudden its 32 years later and I wouldn't trade it for the world. I love bus driving."
Emily Morrison rode with Berna throughout her time in elementary school, and now that she's in sixth grade, she reflected on how much Berna meant to her, saying, "She would always have a really positive attitude, and I feel like it really rubbed off on me."
But as the saying goes, all good things must come to an end, Berna saying goodbye as she dropped off her last student, closing the door on this chapter of her life.
Berna got emotional as she talked about what her last day meant to her, but was positive about the future. Berna said, "Knowing that it's the last time that I'm going to be a full-time driver is kinda sad because I really like it, but it's a new chapter in my life. Life is just a book of unwritten chapters, and when you live something, it goes in the book as a chapter."
Berna said she looks forward to being able to spend more time with her husband, who is also retired, but said she is going to miss her students and co-workers.