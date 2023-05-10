Benefit for sick police K9

MERRILL, Wis. -- (WAOW) Dasty is a police canine with the Merrill Police Department, and was diagnosed with gastroenteritis, a condition that almost cost him his life. Friends and his police family showing up in droves to help raise money for his treatment.
K9 Officer Josh McCaskill said, "He's an absolute member of the community, the department. He plays a pivotal role in what we're trying to accomplish here in the city. So, it's all good."
Officer McCaskill says that Dasty is back on the force, and while he's not 100% just yet, he's still looking to protect, serve, and fetch.