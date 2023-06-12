Berry farmers remain optimistic after dry start to June

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WAOW) - With a cold and wet start to spring and a dry June that followed, some berry farmers around the area can't catch a break.
And with much of the berry season approaching, farmers are hoping for more rain.
"Our lifetime depends on this. Our income depends on rainfall," said John Govin, Co-Owner of Govin's Farms.
Berry farms across Wisconsin are growing weary of dry conditions, mostly having to rely on irrigation.
"Even if we're lucky enough to have irrigation, it dads expense to the growing of the crop," said Govin.
Roehrborn's Berry Patch in Marshfield has been open for more than 50 years, and for the past two under the leadership of Andy Roehrborn, who took over for his dad.
He says they're also feeling the inconsistent weather and having to open up their own irrigation for the past few weeks.
"Sometimes it doesn't effect it, but this year it is," said Roehrborn.
It's been hard for farmers to catch up on the crop, especially at Roehrborn's where they're dealing with a root disease attacking a small portion of plant.
"Last year was cold and wet, and we got a root disease in there, and it progressed this year," said Roehrborn. "We lost a little bit more of the acreage, but like I said, there's still some in there, and they're (strawberries) just a little thinner."
The disease does no harm to the berries themselves, but doesn't produce as much plump fruit.
Roehrborn is pleased with the weekend's rain, but looking for just a little more for their best fruit.
"If you have a little hotter weather, it speeds them up. But then sometimes it will progress too fast, and when they come to ripening, they will ripen up small," said Roehrborn.
The magic to better berries is as simple as sunshine and some light rain.
Roehrborn saying he's remaining optimistic.
"It should be good. I think we should have a good year," said Roehrborn.
Most strawberry farms in the area including Roehrborn's should be opening up in the next week or two, but of course much of that depends on extra rainfall.