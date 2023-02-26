Best red carpet fashion at the 2023 SAG Awards

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Additional snow and sleet accumulations up to two inches and ice accumulations around a light glaze. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Marathon, Portage, Wood, and Waupaca Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&