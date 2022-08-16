Beware of bed bugs on college move-in day

(WAOW) -- If you're a college studen on a budget, it may be tempting to grab that free couch on the curb for your new apartment or dorm.
But that exact situation puts you at risk of bed bugs.
Bed bugs themselves don't spread disease, but their bites can cause itching or even an allergic reaction.
You'll know you have them if you find them, their blood stains, eggs or their shed skins on your furniture.
Sometimes the signs aren't so obvious, but there are a few steps you can take to protect yourself.
"Sometimes clean places end up with bed bugs as well," said Dale Grosskurth, environmental health and safety director for the Marathon County Health Department. "But any decluttering that you can do to protect the area that's within the sleeping zone from providing more harborage is good."
You can also wrap your mattress or cushions in plastic and leave them out in the sun to let that kill the bugs, but it's important to never try to use any chemicals yourself. Leave that to an expert exterminator.