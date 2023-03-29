Bill could put gun stores at forefront of mental health crisis aid

ROTHSCHILD, Wis. (WAOW) -- A proposed bill aims to cut down on suicides by firearm, and it's putting gun retailers at the forefront of that effort.
Jake Schira is the owner of Gunsmith Jake in Rothschild. For a few years now, he's been a participant in a program geared toward veterans, allowing them to temporarily give their guns to a gun store owner if they're in a mental health crisis.
"It's a great idea if people want to utilize it," Schira said.
A new bill proposed by two state Republican legislators would expand this idea statewide, providing voluntary and temporary firearm storage at gun stores or shooting ranges, as well as training staff on how to recognize a person in crisis.
"If it helps one person then fantastic," Schira said. "That's why we're here."
While he's open to the idea, he does have some reservations about it's execution, including what the rules would be around people retrieving their firearms.
"Somebody recovers from whatever problem it is that they're having and then is unjustly not able to attain their previous items," he suggested. "[The bill] would have to be very clear as to what it means."
Additionally, he says it would be up to the gun owner to come to him if they wanted to use this program.
"It's up to that individual and whether they want to seek help," he said. "You hope for the best but I don't know how much of an impact something like that makes."
Bill or no bill, Schira says if anyone were to come to his shop asking to surrender their firearm, he would never say no.
"We just hope for the best and if we can help, we'd be more than happy to," he said.