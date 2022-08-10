Billboard reminds drivers of Kaytlyn Thomas, driving sober

ROTHSCHILD, Wis. (WAOW) -- The family of Kaytlyn Thomas wanted to make sure she was watching over drivers - literally.
Her picture now adorns a billboard overlooking I-39, along with the message: "I met a drunk driver once..."
The location of the billboard has even more significance, as it sits just yards away from where Kaytlyn's fatal crash happened in July of 2021.
"It happened near like, Compass Insurance's backyard," explained Kaytlyn's dad, Ron. "So yes, it was very close, so it was - we were very fortunate we were able to get a billboard in...a memorial-like location."
The billboard is between Maple Ridge Road and Cedar Creek.
The Thomas family hopes the billboard will continue to drive support for Kaytlyn's Law, which would require accident-prevention technology in new model vehicles.