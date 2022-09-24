 Skip to main content
Bladetoberfest brings lightsaber tournament to Wausau

  Updated
Mid-fight during Bladetoberfest at Immanuel Baptist Church in Wausau.

WAUSAU Wis. (WAOW) - Wausau was host to dozens of Star Wars fans for a regional light-saber duel tournament Saturday.

Competitors came all the way from California, Florida and out east to compete in Bladetoberfest which was hosted by The Saber Legion (TSL).

Organizers say it's a way for anyone of any age to try their hand in a duel.

There were over twelve pools of 50 fighters, looking to take home a medal.

"The hashtag, tagline for The Saber Legion is united through sabers, and its a core belief and its truly about bringing everyone together," said Jason Davis of The Saber Legion a few minutes after his battle.

Fo anyone who is looking to try their hand in a duel, TSL is hosting an open sparring session Sunday Sept, 24th at the Aspirus YMCA in Weston.

For more information you can find their website here.