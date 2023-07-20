Blissful Bites & Brunch open for business

ROTHSCHILD, Wis. (WAOW) – A new restaurant specializing in breakfast and brunch opened in Rothschild on Wednesday.
Blissful Bites & Brunch owners Jorge and Ramon Aguilar said they take pride in making their food from scratch.
The restaurant has all the usual breakfast staples, but also offers more unique dishes the owners believe set them apart.
“We have so many things that are different,” said Jorge Aguilar. “I mean we can start with the bowls, with the waffles, and with the frittatas. You don’t see too many frittatas around here. We’re trying to do something different.”
There are an array of pies offered in a glass case at the front counter as well to satisfy any sweet-toothed customers.
Blissful Bites is near the Cedar Creek Cinema in Rothschild in the old Tony Roma location, 1490 Marathon County Road XX.
If you have any additional inquiries for Blissful Bites, their phone number is (715) 393-4406.