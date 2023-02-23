 Skip to main content
...GRADUALLY IMPROVING CONDITIONS EXPECTED THIS AFTERNOON...

The winter storm that has been affecting the region since Tuesday
night will continue to lose its grip on the area this afternoon.

Periods of snow will continue across northern and far northeast
Wisconsin early this afternoon. But the snow will be lighter than
it was this morning. Up to a couple inches of additional
accumulation is possible across the far north--mainly near the
Upper Michigan border and northern Door County--with less
elsewhere. The steadier snow should transition to scattered snow
showers by mid-afternoon, and to flurries during the late
afternoon and early evening hours.

Periods of light snow and some patchy freezing drizzle across
central and east-central Wisconsin will continue into the
afternoon. But the overall trend should be for precipitation in
these areas to diminish.

Travel conditions across northern Wisconsin are likely to remain
poor until mid-afternoon. Conditions across central and east-
central Wisconsin should slowly improve as highway crews plow and
treat the roads. But given the amount of snow that fell during the
past 36 hours, it is a good idea to allow for extra time if you
will be driving this afternoon.

Blizzards, snow and ice disrupt hundreds of US flights

Blizzards, snow and ice disrupt hundreds of US flights

Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport International was the worst-affected airport early both Wednesday and early Thursday.

 Anthony Souffle/Star Tribune/Getty Images

Another day of harsh winter weather brought continued air travel misery across the United States on Thursday with hundreds of flights canceled and many more delayed by snow storms and plunging temperatures.

As of 10 a.m. ET, some 800 airplane departures had been scrapped and more than 1,300 delayed within the US, according to flight tracking site FlightAware. The schedule disruptions come a day after more than 1,700 flights were dropped and more than 7,000 delayed.

Blizzards, snow dumps and ice have hit a huge swath of the western and northern US stretching from California to New York and New England, with much of the upper Midwest experiencing particularly heavy snowfalls. More than 60 million people were under winter weather alerts early Thursday.

Minneapolis-St. Paul International airport was the worst affected with more than 130 departures and nearly 100 arrivals struck off. Over the border in Canada, Toronto's Pearson International airport was showing 70 departure and 57 arrival cancellations. Delta was the worst affected carrier, accounting for more than 200 of the overall cancellations and about 180 delays.

Chicago O'Hare International, Boston Logan International, Portland International and Denver International were also showing significant impact.

Southwest Airlines has issued winter weather waivers for about a dozen airports. Delta Air Lines has issued waivers for Upper Midwest winter weather and Rockies and Mountain regions winter weather. American Airlines and United have also issued winter weather waivers for travel this week.

