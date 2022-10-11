Blood drive fills need, and bellies

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Blood Center of Northcentral Wisconsin partnered with Texas Roadhouse to host a blood drive at their site Tuesday.
Donors received pork sandwiches and an entry into a raffle basket.
Organizers say the drive is an easy way to give back to the community and fill a big need for donations.
"Sixty-two percent of the population is eligible to give blood, but only 3% do, so that kind of shows you, there's a big need for it," Emily Jolin, President and CEO of the Blood Center of Northcentral Wisconsin, said.
All blood collected stays in the community and is supplied to area hospitals.
The center will be hosting several drives in the community during October.