Blue Green Algae Blooms found at the Big Eau Pleine Reservoir

Mosinee, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is investigating a report of someone suffering from a possible case illness from Blue Green Algae Bloom.
Blue Green Algae Blooms is a organism typically fueled by photosynthesis that can cause illnesses and death to humans and animals.
The Algal Blooms are usually caused by an increase of algae cells from wind, warm water, and sunlight.
Common features of Blue Green Algae is similarity to pea soup or look like spilled paint above the water.
Some of symptoms for Blue Green Algae can very harmful.
"Exposure to Blue Green Algae on the skin can cause a rash, respiratory symptoms, coughing, and if you ingest it could lead to vomiting." said the Environmental Health Resources Coordinator of Marathon County Health Department, Dale Grosskurth.
Health officials are currently monitoring other waterways near Big Eau Pleine Reservoir.
For more updates you check out the Wisconsin Department of Health website.