Board: Attorney will review investigation into Wausau School District employee

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) – The Wausau School Board said it is launching a review of a recent investigation into a district employee. In their statement, board members also said the third-party attorney would look into new allegations involving that employee.

While the board did not confirm which employee it is looking into, the statement comes one day after protesters gathered outside Monday night’s school board meeting, after the district cleared Wausau East’s band teacher, Robert Perkins, to return to class.

Perkins has been accused by a student of Hmong descent of using racist, sexist and homophobic language in the classroom. That lead to an internal investigation by the district, which said while students were “let down” by actions of the district’s staff, Perkins would be allowed to resume teaching.

After an outcry by members of the Hmong community, the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction began its own investigation into possible “immoral conduct” by Perkins. There is no set timeline for that investigation.

At Monday’s school board meeting, the student’s father spoke out, saying his son could barely get out of bed after finding out Perkins would return to school.

“I want you to know there’s only one victim here, and that’s my son,” Thavone Vongphakdy told the board. “My son’s smile faded away again, and it breaks my heart.

Others also spoke at the meeting, saying racism is something that cuts deep.

“These are words are filled with hate, and make us feel intense pain,” said Jennifer Yang, the student's aunt. “They attack our dignity and our worth; these words have great impact.”

After the meeting, district Superintendent Keith Hilts said Perkins does have supporters, but they were not able to make it to the meeting.