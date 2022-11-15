Body Found in Portage County

Neighbors in a rural Portage County community are reacing after a body was found there over the weekend.
A body was found in the town of Grant in a wooded area on 110th Street North, about 20 minutes from Stevens Point.
It was just an ordinary day for David Higgins and his family when authorities found a body not far from where he lives. Higgins said, "My two brothers were out riding around Saturday night, and they saw that the roads were blocked off and the cops were around."
Authorities say they found the body lying on the road, and they're investigating the death as suspicious. Portage County Sherriff Mike Lukas said, "Anybody that dies alongside the roadway, you know, middle-aged person, we're gonna rule it as suspicious."
But they have not provided many more details, since the investigation is still ongoing, leaving community members with more questions than answers. Higgins added, "I never lock the house or anything when I leave, but I'll most likely start doing that now."