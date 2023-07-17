Bone & Joint offering free sports physicals in partnership with Peyton's Promise

RIB MOUNTAIN, Wis. (WAOW) -- As the summer continues to fly by, the start of high school sports are once again on the horizon.
For the first time since Covid, Bone & Joint is resuming their free sports physicals event, partnering with Peyton's Promise this time around.
Organizers say the importance of sports physicals in young athletes cannon be understated, and their goal is never to prevent an athlete from participating,, but rather to ensure their long term physical health.
"My goal is for you to participate and participate safely." Explained Jessica Juntunen, a Primary Care Sports Med. Physician at Bone & Joint. "It picks up on things that if we weren't doing our screening, it would be missed entirely. Even if we are only capturing a small percentage of those, if you can save one kid who might have a new murmur or something that was never found before at a routine physical, if you can catch one of those I think it makes it worth it."
For staff, it's all hands on deck to allow for as many physicals as possible.
"The majority of our PA's and NP's will be around. I would not be surprised if we have 7-10 providers. Getting people in streamlining the process and checking vitals. I know our physical therapy staff including out athletic trainers will all be present."
A donation to Peyton's Promise is not technically required, but it is highly encouraged, with a suggested amount of $10. If you would rather donate food items, they are asking specifically for breakfast items this year.
A box of cereal, granola bars, flavored apple sauce, oatmeal or any other non perishable breakfast item will be happily accepted.
The event runs from 5-6:30 p.m. on July 18th at the Rib Mountain location, 225000 Hummingbird Road, and is done on a first come first serve basis.
They also request a parent be present, and consent is required for any athlete under the age of 18.