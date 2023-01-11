"Books From the Heart" drive now accepting donations

PORTAGE COUNTY, Wis. (WAOW) -- A community effort to get books into the hands of young readers is entering its 25th year this year.
Books From the Heart is now collecting donations of books for all children in Kindergarten through second grade in the Stevens Point area for Valentine's Day.
Sally Crane, a reading teacher and organizer of the book drive, says they collect thousands of books each year, and it never fails to get the kids excited.
"Their eyes light up and they have a smile on their face," she said. "I have kids that run in even a couple days later to show me the books they received. So they're very happy to get that because it's something of their own."
You can donate books or money from now until February 10 by mail to Sally Crane at Kennedy Elementary School.
The address is 616 W Second St., Junction City, WI 54443