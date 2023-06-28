 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY IN EFFECT THROUGH NOON TODAY...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will remain in effect until noon
today.

Smoke originating from Canadian wildfires will continue to affect
Wisconsin, impacting PM2.5 concentrations at the surface.

The AQI will likely range from the UNHEALTHY to VERY UNHEALTHY
categories, but we cannot rule out the possibility of the AQI
reaching the HAZARDOUS category. People with heart or lung
disease, older adults, and children should avoid prolonged or
heavy exertion and consider avoiding all physical outdoor
activities; everyone else should reduce prolonged or heavy
exertion and consider avoiding prolonged or heavy exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Both Wausau Fire, Wausau Police chiefs announce they are stepping down at same time

  • Updated
Veonna King

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) — Big news dropped at Monday's Police and Fire Commission meeting as both Wausau Police and Wausau Fire chiefs announced they are stepping down from their posts. 

Wausau Fire chief Robert Barteck first began his position in 2021 as fire chief. He has decided retire after his 30 year long career in fire departments.

"December 15th will be my last day serving as the proud fire chief of the city of Wausau and serving as the fire chief of the city of Wausau has been the pinnacle of my fire service career," Barteck said.

Police Chief Ben Bliven is also planning his exit from the police department. 

Bliven began his role as police chief back in 2018 and intends to leave his post earlier in the year, on Sept. 1.

"I have made a decision to accept another job at a local company and my last day will be September 1st with the city of Wausau," said Bliven.

The Police and Fire commission board gave standing ovations for both chiefs and they gave kind remarks for their closing statements. 

" I just want to say we have been so truly blessed here in Wausau to have both chief Barteck and chief Bliven leading our fire and police departments," said William Harris, Police and Fire Commission President. 

Both chiefs chose to decline to speak publicly at the moment and there has been no updates who will take either of their positions. 