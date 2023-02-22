Boys and girls club open during storm

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) -- Despite the snow, the Stevens Point Boys and Girls still opened it's doors.
With students on a virtual learning day, the club opened to help the kids with their virtual learning, and give working parents a break. Kevin Quevellion, the CEO of the Boys and Girls Club of Portage County, said, "We wanna be open to support working parents. Today is an e-learning day for Stevens Point kids, so our staff is ready to help the kids with their e-learning."
They did end up closing once the storm got worse, but Quevellion says that it's very rare for them to do that, and that they will open up as soon as the roads are safe.