Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...MAJOR WINTER STORM TO AFFECT THE AREA TONIGHT INTO THURSDAY...

.Moderate to heavy snow will spread north across the area this
afternoon. Snow will continue into Thursday before diminishing.
Heavy snow, strong winds and considerable blowing and drifting snow
will create near blizzard conditions at times, particularly across
rural and open areas. Widespread hazardous conditions for land and
air travel are expected.

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations between 8 and 11
inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE...Marathon, Portage, Wood, Brown, Door, Kewaunee, Menominee,
Outagamie, Shawano, Southern Oconto County, and Waupaca Counties.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible tonight and
Thursday due to near blizzard conditions at times.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Consider delaying travel until the storm subsides. If travel is
necessary, use extreme caution.  The latest road conditions can be
obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Boys and girls club open during storm

  • Updated
  • 0
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) -- Despite the snow, the Stevens Point Boys and Girls still opened it's doors. 

With students on a virtual learning day, the club opened to help the kids with their virtual learning, and give working parents a break. Kevin Quevellion, the CEO of the Boys and Girls Club of Portage County, said, "We wanna be open to support working parents. Today is an e-learning day for Stevens Point kids, so our staff is ready to help the kids with their e-learning."

They did end up closing once the storm got worse, but Quevellion says that it's very rare for them to do that, and that they will open up as soon as the roads are safe. 

