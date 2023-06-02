 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR EASTERN AND CENTRAL
WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for Ozone until 11:00 PM CDT tonight. This
advisory affects people living in the following counties:
Brown, Calumet, Door, Kewaunee, Manitowoc, Marathon, Marinette,
Menominee, Oconto, Outagamie, Portage, Shawano, Waupaca, Waushara,
Winnebago, Wood.

Due to meteorological conditions conducive to ozone formation,
the air quality index is expected to reach the UNHEALTHY FOR
SENSITIVE GROUPS level. People with lung disease (such as
asthma), children, older adults, and people who are active
outdoors (including outdoor workers) should reduce prolonged or
heavy outdoor exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Brad Hanson leaving anchor desk, taking over as News Director

  • Updated
  • 0
Brad Hanson

News 9 is proud to announce Brad Hanson will be taking over as the station's next News Director.

He'll replace Courtney Terlecki, who's been in the role since early 2021.

Brad's time on the anchor desk will come to a close after Thursday, June 8th's 4 p.m. show.

"I'm so honored to take over this incredible newsroom," Brad said. "Courtney has done an incredible job helping shape our news coverage every day, and helping build up our young reporters, and I'm excited to continue her stellar legacy."

The search for Brad's replacement is currently underway.

