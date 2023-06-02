Brad Hanson leaving anchor desk, taking over as News Director

News 9 is proud to announce Brad Hanson will be taking over as the station's next News Director.
He'll replace Courtney Terlecki, who's been in the role since early 2021.
Brad's time on the anchor desk will come to a close after Thursday, June 8th's 4 p.m. show.
"I'm so honored to take over this incredible newsroom," Brad said. "Courtney has done an incredible job helping shape our news coverage every day, and helping build up our young reporters, and I'm excited to continue her stellar legacy."
The search for Brad's replacement is currently underway.