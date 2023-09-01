Brainerd's CJK Group acquires Worzalla

BRAINERD, Minn. (WAOW) – Worzalla in Stevens Point has been acquired by CJK Group, Inc. out of Brainerd, Minnesota.
According to a news release from CJK Group, Inc. the acquisition adds to Sheridan division’s printing operations and the facility will be renamed Sheridan Worzalla.
“Worzalla has a tremendous market reputation and a well-defined niche in the Children’s and Trade book publishing markets,” Chris Kurtzman said, CEO of CJK Group in the release.
CJK Group, Inc. is headquartered in Brainerd and has an international portfolio of printing, publishing services, and technology/information solutions companies.
The newly named Sheridan Worzalla facility is now the third Sheridan location in Wisconsin. Worzalla was founded in 1892 has over 130 years of experience in creating high-quality books for publishers around the world.
Worzalla is housed in a 365,000-square foot facility and employs approximately 340 employees.