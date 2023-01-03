BREAKING: 22-year-old man found dead in car in Elderon following altercation with elderly man

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTRY PRECIPITATION WILL SPREAD NORTH ACROSS THE AREA TODAY...

A slow moving storm system will continue to approach the area
from the Central Plains today. The leading band of precipitation
from the storm moved across central and east-central Wisconsin
overnight, producing a wintry mix of snow, sleet, and freezing
rain.

A lull in the precipitation was occurring during the middle to
late morning. Light freezing drizzle and drizzle is likely to
develop in central and east-central Wisconsin during the mid-day
hours. A more significant increase in precipitation is anticipated
during the afternoon. During that time, precipitation across much
of central Wisconsin will fall as a wintry mix of snow, sleet,
and freezing rain. Mainly rain is anticipated from the Wisconsin
Rapids and Stevens Point areas-- east--to Oconto and Marinette and
the Lake Michigan shoreline, including the Fox Valley.
Temperatures in this area will be a bit above freezing.

The precipitation will take a little longer to reach north-
central and far northeast Wisconsin, likely not starting in these
areas the early to mid-afternoon hours. Colder air in this area
will result in primarily snow. But the snow will be mixed with
some sleet and possibly some freezing rain at times. The snow
could fall quite heavily for the afternoon commute.

Travel conditions from the Wausau area through north-central and
far northeast Wisconsin will likely deteriorate as the wintry
precipitation increases across the area during the afternoon.
Anyone with travel plans in these areas should allow extra time to
account for the less than optimal travel conditions.

Weather Alert

...A WINTRY MIX TO CREATE HAZARDOUS TRAVEL CONDITIONS OVER THE
REGION TODAY INTO TONIGHT...

.A wintry mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain will lift north
across the region today. The wintry mix will likely result in ice
accumulations on flat and elevated surfaces, including roadways,
sidewalks, and parking lots. Snow accumulations will be likely over
northern Wisconsin this afternoon and evening. The mixed
precipitation will change over to rain by midday in central
Wisconsin, the Fox Valley and lakeshore areas, as warmer air moves
into the region. Hazardous driving conditions are likely north and
west of the Fox Valley and lakeshore areas this morning, and over
northern Wisconsin through tonight.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...A light mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain expected.  Ice
accumulations up to one tenth of an inch possible.

* WHERE...Marathon and Shawano Counties.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS...The hazardous conditions could impact the afternoon
commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

BREAKING: 22-year-old man found dead in car in Elderon following altercation with elderly man

  • Updated
  • 0
Photo: Breaking News

WAUSAU (WAOW) —  A 22-year-old man was found dead in his car with a gun shot wound to his chest following an altercation at a residence in the town of Elderon the Marathon County Sheriff Chad Billeb said during a press conference Tuesday morning at Marathon County Courthouse. 

Billeb said police responded to the Elderon residence at 2:37 a.m. Tuesday morning 79-year-old man was stabbed in the face and during the incident with the 22-year-old,grabbed and fired a handgun. The 22-year-old fled the house with the gun.

Initially the elderly man thought no one was injured and the handgun was just fired, however, the 22-year-old was found dead in a vehicle near the residence with a gunshot wound to the chest. 

Detectives are still on the scene and it is an active investigation. 

Stay with News 9 WAOW for updates. 

