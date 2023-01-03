BREAKING: 22-year-old man found dead in car in Elderon following altercation with elderly man

WAUSAU (WAOW) — A 22-year-old man was found dead in his car with a gun shot wound to his chest following an altercation at a residence in the town of Elderon the Marathon County Sheriff Chad Billeb said during a press conference Tuesday morning at Marathon County Courthouse.
Billeb said police responded to the Elderon residence at 2:37 a.m. Tuesday morning 79-year-old man was stabbed in the face and during the incident with the 22-year-old,grabbed and fired a handgun. The 22-year-old fled the house with the gun.
Initially the elderly man thought no one was injured and the handgun was just fired, however, the 22-year-old was found dead in a vehicle near the residence with a gunshot wound to the chest.
Detectives are still on the scene and it is an active investigation.
Stay with News 9 WAOW for updates.