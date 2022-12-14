 Skip to main content
...WINTER STORM WILL BRING HEAVY SNOW TO MUCH OF THE AREA TONIGHT...

.Precipitation from a slow moving storm system will change from rain
and a wintry mix to snow tonight. The snow will be heavy at times,
especially after midnight. Travel is expected to become hazardous
overnight.

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation changing to heavy snow. A total
accumulation of 6 to 11 inches expdected. Winds gusting as high as
35 mph.

* WHERE...Marathon County.

* WHEN...Until 9 AM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions
could impact the Wednesday evening and Thursday morning commutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep a flashlight, food, and water in your
vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be
obtained by calling 5 1 1.

BREAKING: Armed man arrested after manhunt

  Updated
  • 0
Huebner

Cody Huebner

UPDATE: 5:45pm - The Oneida County Sheriff's Department has confirmed Cody Huebner is in custody. They thank the public for their help.

ONEIDA COUNTY, Wis. (WAOW) — A 32-year-old man fled into the woods on foot following a pursuit with police in the Village of Cassian area, according to a press release from the Oneida County Sheriff's Department. 

According to the press release:

On Wednesday afternoon the Minocqua Police Department attempted to make contact with a suspicious male.

The man entered a vehicle and a pursuit began. After stealing another vehicle, the person took off on foot into the woods with a gun. This person is on foot in the Cassian area on South Shore Road near Landing Resort. He is believed to be armed and dangerous. Please lock your doors and call 911 if you see anyone suspicious.

He has been identified as Cody J. Huebner, 32 years old. There is a heavy police presence in this area. Please avoid if possible.

