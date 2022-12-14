BREAKING: Armed man arrested after manhunt

UPDATE: 5:45pm - The Oneida County Sheriff's Department has confirmed Cody Huebner is in custody. They thank the public for their help.
ONEIDA COUNTY, Wis. (WAOW) — A 32-year-old man fled into the woods on foot following a pursuit with police in the Village of Cassian area, according to a press release from the Oneida County Sheriff's Department.
According to the press release:
On Wednesday afternoon the Minocqua Police Department attempted to make contact with a suspicious male.
The man entered a vehicle and a pursuit began. After stealing another vehicle, the person took off on foot into the woods with a gun. This person is on foot in the Cassian area on South Shore Road near Landing Resort. He is believed to be armed and dangerous. Please lock your doors and call 911 if you see anyone suspicious.
He has been identified as Cody J. Huebner, 32 years old. There is a heavy police presence in this area. Please avoid if possible.