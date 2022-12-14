BREAKING: Armed man arrested after manhunt

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WILL BRING HEAVY SNOW TO MUCH OF THE AREA TONIGHT... .Precipitation from a slow moving storm system will change from rain and a wintry mix to snow tonight. The snow will be heavy at times, especially after midnight. Travel is expected to become hazardous overnight. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Mixed precipitation changing to heavy snow. A total accumulation of 6 to 11 inches expdected. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Marathon County. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the Wednesday evening and Thursday morning commutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep a flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&