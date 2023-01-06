BREAKING: Former Mosinee art teacher drops federal lawsuit against student

MADISON, Wis. (WAOW) — Christy and Paul Mathis dismissed their claims against a Mosinee Middle School student and her parents in their federal lawsuit Friday in Madison.
The student made the following statement: “On March 25, 2021, I reported an incident of physical contact by Ms. Mathis in my art class. While I never intended for my complaint against Ms. Mathis to escalate to the level it did, I recognize my actions caused Ms. Mathis and her family pain and hardship. I regret the role I played in this situation, and hope others in this community will not view Ms. Mathis unfavorably moving forward.”
Christy Mathis, former Mosinee art teacher, lost her job after a student accused her of assault.
She was facing charges of first-degree child sexual assault, after the then-12-year-old girl said Mathis had touched her inappropriately during class.
Mathis and her husband, Paul, filed the lawsuit in federal court in late January 2022, suing a 12-year-old student, the school district and Mosinee Police Chief saying she was the victim of lies, her civil rights were violated and she was maliciously prosecuted. Paul Mathis was claiming loss of spousal consortium.
In her lawsuit, Mathis said the accusations that led to her firing stemmed from the 12-year-old and her friends being angry with her enforcement of the Mosinee School District’s cellphone policy. Full details on the criminal complaint.
News 9 is looking into whether Mathis is still suing the School District and Mosinee Police Chief.