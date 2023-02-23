BREAKING: Human remains found in Elderon house fire

UPDATE: 11 a.m. Friday
ELDERON, Wis. (WAOW) - Human remains have been discovered at the house fire in Elderon on Thursday morning.
The Marathon County Sheriff's Office, the State Fire Marshal, and the Marathon County Medical Examiner's Office were on scene. The Marathon County Sheriff's Office will not be releasing the name of the victim until positive identification and notification of family.
(WAOW) -- Crews are on scene a house fire in Elderon.
A News 9 reporter on scene says they can see smoke coming from the scene.
Marathon Co. Sheriff's Officials say the fire happened around 3:47 a.m. Thursday. When they got there, the home was completely up in flames.
The Salvation Army was also called in to help.
State Highway 153 west of State Highway 49 is closed.
The cause is under investigation.