BREAKING: One dead after tractor struck by train at crossing in Junction City

JUNCTION CITY, Wis. (WAOW) - One man is dead after his farm tractor was struck by a train at a crossing on County Highway G in Junction City Tuesday.
The crash happened around noon. The occupant of the tractor was a farmhand and thrown from the vehicle after the train struck the tractor. It appeared as if he was hauling manure to spread or returning from doing so.
The farmhand was pronounced dead at the scene. No name is being released pending contact with loved ones.
