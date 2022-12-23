Briq's Closing for Season

The recent weather has many of us looking for one last taste of summer. Briq's soft serve in Weston offered one last chance to come by and enjoy their frozen goodies.
Bill Kitchell, the manager at their Weston location, said, "It's kind of a tradition in Wausau and a tradition in Weston here. People come indoors or at the drive through to get their eggnog shakes or peppermint crunch, and that's really popular this time of year."
But don't worry, the goodbye won't last long. They'll say hello again in the new year at the end of January.