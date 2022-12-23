 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...VERY WINDY WITH BLOWING AND DRIFTING SNOW TONIGHT AND SATURDAY...

.Low pressure over southern Ontario will continue to intensify as it
tracks north towards western Quebec on Saturday. Bands of light snow
wrapping around the western flank of the storm will affect mainly
eastern Wisconsin from time to time, and lake-effect snow will
increase in the Lake Superior snowbelt of northern Wisconsin.
However, the main impact from the storm will be widespread blowing
and drifting snow, caused by strong northwest winds. The wind will
drive wind chills to 15 below to 35 below zero.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST SATURDAY...
...WINTER STORM WARNING IS CANCELLED...

* WHAT...Blowing and drifting snow and low wind chills. Additional
snow accumulations up to an inch possible. Winds gusting as high
as 45 mph. Wind chills 20 below to 35 below zero.

* WHERE...Portions of central, north central, and northeast
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult at times, especially in
open areas. The combination of wind and cold could result in
exposed skin suffering frostbite in as little as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.

&&

Briq's Closing for Season

  • 0
Briq's Closing for Season

The recent weather has many of us looking for one last taste of summer. Briq's soft serve in Weston offered one last chance to come by and enjoy their frozen goodies.

Bill Kitchell, the manager at their Weston location, said, "It's kind of a tradition in Wausau and a tradition in Weston here. People come indoors or at the drive through to get their eggnog shakes or peppermint crunch, and that's really popular this time of year."

But don't worry, the goodbye won't last long. They'll say hello again in the new year at the end of January. 

Tags

Recommended for you