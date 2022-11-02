BUDGET CUTS: Merrill cuts firefighter, police officer; Marathon County faces similar tough decisions

WISCONSIN (WAOW) -- Rising costs are forcing families, businesses and even city and county services to tighten their belt and lock down their budget, which includes figuring out what to keep and what to cut.
Figuring out city and county budgets is a bit of a complicated issue, with several factors contributing. County officials say it really comes down to one simple thing: inflation.
"It's going to boil down to at some point, the hard decisions are going to have to be made."
Many county and city boards are being faced with tighter budgets. These budgets mostly come from tax levies, a number determined by the state, with boards having to work with what they receive.
They're now having to take inflation into account when creating their budgets.
"The experience of county government is not unlike the experience that a lot of other entities are going through," Lance Leonhard, Marathon County Administrator, said.
Leonhard says the increasing costs of asphalt, fuel, metal and natural gas are all impacting the county's budget - and they're not the only ones.
"We're definitely going to be making major cuts," Steve Hass, Merrill's mayor, said.
Merrill cut the positions of a firefighter and police officer Tuesday night, a decision they say, they didn't take lightly.
"It does not weigh well on me as the mayor that we have to make personnel cuts to make budget, and I haven't slept since I found this out," Hass said. "This really bothers me that we're in this position but we need to get out of it and next year we really need to play hardball."
Marathon County is also being pressed to take a look at services and decide where money can go.
"You are the (decision-maker for) what people, what services, what programs do you want us to provide to serve the people of the county," Leonhard said.
They had to cut several programs in 2022, including Northcentral Health Care's Community Corner Clubhouse.
The board is now deciding if they'll cut over $350,000 from the library's budget next year. That decision will be made at a board meeting Thursday night.