Bull Falls Brewery announces sale

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Bull Falls Brewery owners announced the brewery is up for sale Saturday.
In a statement, owners say the reason for the closure was that the brewery was built with enough capacity to distribute product beyond the immediate area to other areas, but that this did not happen "for a variety of reasons."
They say the situation does not permit them to continue operations under the current model.
Owners say they are grateful for the support from the community. The brewery will stay open until sold, and currently scheduled events will not be cancelled.
Bull Falls was founded in 2007.