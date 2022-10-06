Bus Driver Shortage Causes Problems for Parents

Single mother Laura Beltz has two children with special needs in the Wausau School District. One goes to Horace Mann Middle School, the other goes to Wausau East High School. Now, she's wondering how she'll get them there.
Last week, First Student, the district's bus company, sent out a notice saying some bus routes are being cancelled, including the one Beltz's children take.
Beltz said, "There has been other days, last year, where we got same day notice when they were already at school, the there wouldn't be an afternoon bus."
One solution that the district had was to reimburse parents for driving there kids to school. Beltz said that the idea would not work for her and other parents like her.
"I don't like the response about offer to pay for the gas mileage. We need a solution that works for everyone and not just some people." Another solution that the district had was the recruit more drivers, with the hourly wage starting at $19.50 an hour.