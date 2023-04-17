Business and area locals react to yet another winter storm

LOYAL, Wis. (WAOW) - There was some exhaustion amongst businesses and locals after another winter storm.
After the luxury of 80 degree temperatures last week, people are back to shoveling and snow blowing.
"Merry Christmas everybody," said Ron Cuddie, who was clearing off his sidewalk.
Over 15 inches fell in Loyal, and Wisconsinites barely had to dust off the shovels before they were back in the trenches.
"I didn't put the shovel away. I always keep it by the door, and I thought that it's still too early," said Cuddie. "Our neighbor that blows us out, took their blower away so we were stuck at home until a bobcat got us out."
Pete Fritzl, owner of the Red Door Saloon in Loyal says that he thought it was over last week, and is disappointed by the snow on his bar's doorstep.
"I was riding a motorcycle last week, and I got my snow plow and snow blowers all put away for the summer," said Fritzl. "I did not get them back out, I had to call for some outside help."
That snow wasn't stopping Red Door from opening it's doors.
"My business has a reputation of never closing," said Fritzl. "In 15 years, I've never been closed one day."
Many in the area know what they're dealing with each and every winter, but some do hope that the sun will shine sooner rather than later.
"We're ready for spring. It's been kind of a long, long winter," said Cuddie.
Many are keeping their heads high knowing that the area is close to the finish line.