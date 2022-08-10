Business owners celebrate Business 51 referendum passage

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) -- The long running battle over Business 51 and road projects in Stevens Point ended at the polls Tuesday night.
It was a victory for some Stevens Point business owners, who say their voices weren't being heard.
"I've been here for 20 years," said Kevin Flatoff, owner of Flatoff Gold Key Motors. "This is my life."
Mayor Mike Wiza, who has been against the referendum from the beginning, says he thinks now is a good time for those on both sides of the argument to take a deep breath.
"Wherever you fell, both sides seem to be very passionate about their beliefs," he said.
Wiza now says he's willing to take a step back too, and wants to explore an alternative design to the original plan.
One recommendation previously mentioned would keep the southern and northern thirds of Business 51 at four lanes, and take the middle third down to two.
"It is far from fiscally irresponsible to spend a little more money to make sure you have a good product and not jeopardize a 50 million dollar project," Wiza said.
But he says this referendum goes beyond Business 51 now, and he's worried about the impact it could have on future big budget projects.
"There's nothing like that immediately that would be a problem, but it could happen," he said.
For now, Flatoff is hopeful the victory will help close the divide over Division Street.
"I'm hoping they'll work with us and we can come to common ground that's going to work for everybody," he said. "That was the goal of the referendum."
Mayor Wiza plans on presenting the alternative design at the City Council meeting on August 15.