Business team up for back-to-school donation challenge

MOSINEE, Wis. (WAOW) - Two Mosinee businesses are going head-to-head; not to benefit themselves, but to help students in need.
Arow Global and Crystal Finishing are holding a donation drive, looking to see who can collect the most.
Items they're looking to receive are non-perishable foods, school supplies, and hygiene products.
Both companies say it's a great way to help the community, especially with school ready to start up once again.
"Knowing that school is going to be firing up here soon, we thought what better time to do a school supply and food donation drive," said Tom Janssen, supply chain manager for Arow.
"Just to be able to support those communities, those family members that make up our team member basis as well as this surrounding area," said Christina Lammerding, talent acquisition manager for Crystal Finishing.
The drive runs Monday through Friday of this week with drop-off sites in both front entrances of both locations.